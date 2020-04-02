Re: “From afar:” Our vitamin C “” [March 29] by Daniel Hernandez: Well done for your article. I live in Manhattan Beach and I am a little mortified that the city has closed all the parks, hiking trails and now the bike paths and the Strand where people walk. It hurts everyone’s mental health at a time when people must relax.

Judy Bay

Manhattan beach

I too am passionate about the beach. In fact, Sunday is my day in Corona del Mar with my L.A. Times newspaper in hand, a pen for crossword puzzles and a walk on sand and water. Sometimes I just sit in my car above, lower the windows and listen to the waves and the occasional barking of seals. It’s my Happy Place. Your article was perfect and just what I needed today. I haven’t ventured there in the past two weeks, but I really have to go … I have withdrawals.

Dara Ford

Irvine

Gone with the dogs

Thank you for your lovely story about the prospect of a dog on a shelter in place [“Dog Days of Spring,” March 28, by Mary McNamara], which made me laugh a lot during a very difficult time in my life.

My husband was operated on a week ago and we are not allowed to visit the hospital because of the virus. It was so good to laugh out loud.

Ann Sturman

Westlake Village

I appreciated Mary McNamara’s column and I would add that our young dog has adapted to our new retirement routine. Even longer walks, later than usual. No grooming appointment – sheep-like. And he hung a stick of butter on the counter, while we were crouching in front of the TV. Weird moments.

Roza Besser

Calabasas

American Oedipus

Once again, Charles McNulty demonstrated that he is a great dramatic critic and a national treasure with his chronicle on “Oedipus the king” by Sophocles. [“Is He America’s Oedipus Rex?” March 29].

There is no doubt that McNulty will be accused of being another enemy of the President, an enthusiastic participant in an ongoing campaign to slander him, and of “politicizing” the drama, as if the drama had nothing to do with our realities. current.

Sophocles’ game continues because he understood the limits of character and the dangers of pride and power so long ago. The drama should serve as a lens through which we see ourselves and others, and especially our leaders, so that we can understand our fate and more wisely judge their character and decisions.

Thanks to McNulty for showing us that dramatic criticism is more than criticism.

Sidney Morrison

Los Angeles

Oedipus, having fathered where he was fathered, took responsibility and became blind.

In a similar position, the Donald we all know would have forced Jocasta to sign a nondisclosure agreement and then move on to the next woman.

Alan Pierpoint

Arcadia

Charles McNulty’s article on Trump’s tragic literary predecessor is intelligent and provocative. But he didn’t need to go over the children’s shelf. Trump’s clearest literary reference is “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

Leslie Lehr

Pacific palisades

Star Quarantine song

Thanks to pop music critic Mikael Wood for his intelligent and agile review of Elton John’s “We Are the Quarantined” [“Pop Stars Charmingly at Home for Fundraiser,” March 31]. I appreciate it by noting in the first paragraph that Lady Gaga “took more compassion in 40 seconds than President Trump gathered in a few weeks.” A powerful reality articulated in an elegant sentence.

You incline your hand towards your vast skills by emphasizing the “small electric fan of Mariah Carey to make her jump the hair” while she sang “Always Be My Baby”. This theatrical gesture on his part indeed whispered hope. We may be quarantined, but Ms. Carey will still provide a big show for her fans.

Mindy Johnson

Westlake Village

Move the dial up and down

About “meeting a need” [March 26]: KPFK-FM (90,7) was not included in Randy Lewis’ article on the response of local radio to the COVID-19 crisis, and it is insulting.

We are a public station, the Southern California exit for Pacifica Radio. With over 10,000 watts, we are the most powerful radio station on the West Coast. We are dedicated to public service.

In this city that is considered the “entertainment capital of the world”, we are the only local station that is committed to broadcasting original dramas from the small professional theaters that dot our community, using professional actors from the Los region. Angeles.

We don’t need a projector, but we should certainly at least be mentioned with the other stations that are working to relieve the community through this COVID-19 pandemic.

Julio Martinez, host of KPFK’s “Arts in Review”

Sherman Oaks

Randy Lewis omitted one of the finest independent radio stations on the air today, KCSN-FM (88.5). It is ad-free, completely independent, and plays approximately 56 minutes of music per hour. It has no political agenda (not affiliated with NPR like KCRW or Pacifica Foundation like KPFK) and offers a wonderful eclectic mix of musical offerings.

Your former L.A. Times music critic Robert Hilburn even hosts a weekly program, “Rock and Roll Times”, every Sunday evening.

Kevin Avery

Tarzana

Take once a day

Re: “Feels like a bad joke” by Nate Rogers [March 21]: This is a response, albeit late, to the closure of Laff Factory and all other comedy clubs during the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

I realize that comedy clubs like Laff Factory have to close during the COVID-19 epidemic. But I thought laughter was the best medicine.

Joe Kevany

Mount Washington

Our common desires

Justin Chang’s thoughtful review of the Netflix documentary “Crip Camp” [“Monumental Camp Memories,” March 25] exposes one of the basic and simple facts of the experience of disability: that desires and desires are no different from those without disabilities; accommodation is enough.

Randi Sunshine

Los Angeles