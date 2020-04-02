The Trump administration has touted incoming flights, billing them and the equipment they bring as respite to desperate states for supplies. But states are not the only recipients of the equipment, according to a FEMA spokesperson. Supplies will also be sent to the private market, where states have been in fierce competition with each other for supplies that are hard to find.

“These supplies will soon be distributed across the country. We have large cargo planes from various parts of the world,” said President Donald Trump during the Wednesday briefing, noting that it includes gloves, dresses, glasses and masks. “We are adding more and more.”

Trump has suggested that states overestimate their needs, saying before: “Some people frankly think they need it and they don’t need it,” referring to the fans.

To fill the supply shortage, FEMA charters flights abroad with medical supplies secured by private companies. FEMA’s first overseas flight that landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday, the federal agency purchased 60% of supplies from the private company and distributed the supplies to New York , New Jersey and Connecticut. The remaining 40% of the flight supplies are returned to the private market.

In subsequent foreign flights, however, FEMA has given private companies supplying medical equipment a list of priority hot spots, identified by FEMA and HHS, that should receive at least 50% of the flight supplies . According to an official, each charter flight will be different in terms of resources distributed or, depending on contracts negotiated by the government and the companies providing the supplies.

By Wednesday noon, four flights – all chartered by FEMA – had arrived with supplies, according to FEMA. The agency has not released a list of counties that will receive supplies, but said they include areas in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, District of Columbia, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Washington and California.

FEMA, an agency of the Department of Homeland Security, responded to requests for medical supplies and personal protective equipment from states. The agency says it is focusing resource allocation on “very affected areas”, but some governors, such as Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, say they have had to deal with these demands. Pritzker told CNN that Vice President Mike Pence lowered the state estimate of the number of fans needed.

“Well, unfortunately, like I said, we need 4,000 fans,” Pritzker told CNN on Tuesday. “And I spoke with the vice president earlier today. When I said it over and over, he said,” Well, our models show that you may need 1,400 fans. “”

Applications are judged on a needs and priority basis, according to a senior DHS official, who added algorithms under development to assist in the decision-making process.

FEMA told stakeholders earlier this week that it is distributing resources based on “data-driven” decisions that will be coordinated between the US government and the private sector, according to advice obtained by CNN.

While government calls on companies to speed up production, the so-called National Resource Prioritization Cell has also been created to “unify the prioritization recommendations of government and private industry that will inform federal, state operations and private, “according to the review.

The agency also provided advice on questions regarding ventilator requests, an essential element for the treatment of certain patients with coronavirus. Questions include the number of usable ventilators, intensive care beds and convertible ventilators available in the state or tribe, the number of anesthesia machines available to a state or tribe that have been converted, among others.

However, there has been widespread confusion among governors and legislators over distribution decisions. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts asked for information on how the federal government plans to provide equipment to her state in a letter to FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor.

One source – the national strategic stock – deploys the latest round of expeditions from its inventory, depleting most of its protective equipment, according to a familiar source.

With the national stock low, FEMA assesses the global market for essential medical supplies and works with private entities to secure and distribute this equipment to healthcare workers across the country. Charter flights, the administration said, will speed up the process for companies seeking to supply medical supplies to customers in the United States.

But where these items will go is still not a guarantee, even for states where flights should land. A senior Illinois state official told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday that the state did not benefit from supplies arriving in their state.

Referring to the “Airbridge Project” – air transport of supplies – the official said “all the goods went to other states”.

“We got nothing,” added the official.