As coronavirus cases continued to climb in the United States on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence compared the country’s trajectory to Italy.

There are now at least 206,207 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with more than 4,500 deaths, according to a count of Johns Hopkins researchers.

Hotspots are developing in places like New Orleans, Detroit and southern California – with New York the hardest hit.

New York crisis:

At least 16,000 New Yorkers could die before the pandemic ends, and most models now have the worst of the contagion that hit in late April, Governor Andrew Cuomo said today.

A new city map of confirmed cases suggests that the poorest New Yorkers are the hardest hit by the epidemic.

And here’s an exclusive look inside a trauma center at a Brooklyn hospital, and how they’re coping with the virus while preparing for the worst.

Front line heroes:

This emergency doctor and two-time cancer survivor died in her husband’s arms in their apartment in Harlem – just a few days after he started to notice symptoms.

Meet the most sinister man in the Big Apple – Richard Phipps, who drives the forklift that transports the victims to a refrigerated trailer outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center.

Medical progress:

A San Francisco doctor featured in the Netflix documentary “Pandemic” announced that he had discovered a potential remedy – which will now be tested by the United States military.

You may want to keep your children out of the playground. A disturbing new study has found that asymptomatic children endanger pubic health by secretly spreading the disease.

A new CDC report found that people with chronic conditions like diabetes and lung and heart disease are more at risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

China:

Meanwhile…