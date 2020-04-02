The truck’s boom is high enough to reach the third floor window of his 80-year-old mother, so he drove up. He said he had checked with Windsor Estates Assisted Living before he arrived, and they thought it was a good idea.

The staff take great care of his mother and appreciate everything they do to keep residents safe, but said it has been difficult for everyone.

“Her minds were a little depressed because she used to be able to go out, go somewhere and do things. So I had the idea to bring the bucket truck back,” said Adams. “I called her and told her to come look out the window – and I was there.”

They discussed the family for five or 10 minutes and asked if they wanted books or movies for entertainment, said Adams. His wife Corrie was on the ground with their dogs because his mom likes to see them.

His wife took photos of the visit, which went viral when his uncle posted them on Facebook.

Adams said he usually takes his mother out to eat twice a week, but they have to keep in touch through phone calls and text messages.

He said she doesn’t have a computer and isn’t on Facebook, but the viral attention has kept her busy.

“Now, with all the attention, she receives a lot of calls from family and friends from all over the country. And so it was great,” he said.

Adams planned to take the bucket truck to see his mom on Tuesday if he was able to finish his job on time.