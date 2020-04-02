Ten people at an engagement party in New Jersey – including hosts and a 99-year-old man – have been charged with violating the ban on social gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said. .

Lakewood police responded to a house on Spruce Street Tuesday afternoon and found several adults and children strolling on a lawn and inside the residence, Oceania county attorney Bradley Billhimer and Lakewood Chief of Police Gregory Meyer announced Wednesday.

Police then contacted the owners Yaakov Kaufman, 47, and Eti Kaufman, 45, who were hosting an engagement party with their six children and 8 others, authorities said.

The celebration violated Governor Phil Murphy’s March 21 decree banning gatherings of people “whether at weddings, parties, celebrations or other social events,” said Billhimer and Meyer.

In addition to being charged with violating Murphy’s order, the Kaufmans have also been charged with six counts of endangering children – one count for each of their children during the evening, announced authorities.

The other accused of participating in the party – who also live in Lakewood – have been identified as Joshua Lichtenstein, 54; Brocha Lichtenstein, 22; Tzipora Wolfe, 24; Shmuel Kaufman, 23; Syril Lichtenstein, 54; Samuel Wolfe, 27; Michael Zimmerman, 99; and Ruky Zimmerman, 21.

The engagement ceremony was the latest in a series of social events interrupted by cops in Lakewood, where three marriages had to be stopped in less than three weeks.

Summons for violation of the mandate to stay at home were also issued in Lakewood Sunday and Monday, in particular against a couple accused of endangering children for having organized a bar mitzvah with up to 50 guests , NJ.com Reports.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 355 people in New Jersey died of coronaviruses, while 22,255 others tested positive, according to state health officials. At least 438 cases have been identified at Lakewood, Ocean County Health Department data shows.