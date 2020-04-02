New Yorkers who filed their 2019 federal tax refunds weeks ago complain that the State Tax Department is late in delivering thousands of dollars in refunds due in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Staten Island retiree Robert Feuerstein said New York State owed him “thousands of dollars”.

“This is not a drop for me,” said Feuerstein, 73, a resident of Eldingville and a former executive at Rudin Management.

“I happen to be using direct deposit, which should be easier for them.”

Feuerstein said he could use the money to serve as a bridge to help his family weather the public health crisis.

Her son Justin is an unemployed electrician because virtually all construction work has been put on hold to comply with Andrew Coromo’s coronavirus social distancing rules.

“The scholarship obviously cost me. Things are a little tight right now, ”said Feuerstein.

Feuerstein also said that “many friends are in their sixth week since e-filing with no update available on the automated help line.”

Other taxpayers who filed electronically in February and checked the status of their refund on the Tax Department’s online portal receive a vague statement that says, “We have received your return and it may require further review. deepened. This may take longer to process your return to New York State than your federal return. No other information is available at this time. “

All employees have been given an extension until July 15 to file their federal and local taxes, although those who need to receive a refund can do so sooner and are expected to get their refund soon after filing.

Feurstein said he understood that the state government was under financial restraint, with the closure of businesses and the drying up of taxes.

“It’s unprecedented. I understand its gravity. I understand that the state is in crisis, ”he said.

“I can understand that. But give us at least an answer. Are they blocked because the state is in ruins? New unsigned budget? Problems with the computer system of the office of the controllers or simply because they hold the money, ”asked Feurstein.

But the State Tax Department insisted that it did not sit on the refunds and that the processing of returns was “very close” to what it would be “under normal circumstances”.

To date, state tax auditors have processed more than 7 million returns and issued 3.3 million refunds, said Tax Department spokesman Darren Dopp.

“No one thinks of the Tax Department employees in a warm and fuzzy way, but they continued to do their jobs for a very difficult time,” said Dopp, adding, “Given all that is going on, these results are extraordinary. “

Cuomo said state tax revenue could drop by $ 15 billion due to the economic blow caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.