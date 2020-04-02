The New Orleans Saints take their NFL 2020 headquarters project to a brewery.

After coronavirus forces teams to close facilities due to pandemic, Saints coach Sean Payton announced during a conference call on Wednesday the team moved to the Dixie Brewing Company, which is owned by team owner Gayle Benson and is 15 minutes from the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

“We have the board of directors installed here. This facility is fantastic, but if I show you a picture of the room, it’s a large, clean conference room, it’s brand new, “said Payton, 56, who recently recovered from the coronavirus and resumed his football duties.

The NFL draft is scheduled to take place in a fanless Las Vegas studio from April 23 to 25.

Payton said the Dixie Brewery, which opened in January and is located in the New Orleans East neighborhood, was a great place as it is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic and is also located at away from high traffic areas.

“There is no one here. We have set up our board, we have seven monitors, said Payton. “This is where we are going to be. This is where we plan to create a store for the draft and we operate accordingly. “

The Saints will follow the directives of the Centers for Disease and Control to limit the number of people in the great council hall to only six or seven people. Employees will have their temperature taken before entering the war room and must respect the guidelines for safe social distance.

“We are certainly far from each other. There is a lot of space. I’m a bit like the guy they all want us to sit on (laughs) and I say to myself “I’m the safest guy in the room here”, then the monitors have all the scouts and everyone (in conference ), “Said Payton. “So the total number of people involved in the meeting could be 20, the total in the room would be six or seven.”

The NFL said it would reassess the team’s reopening next week after meeting with medical experts and health officials.