NEW ORLEANS – Ellis Marsalis, the jazz pianist, professor and patriarch of a New Orleans musical family that includes the sons of famous musicians Wynton and Branford, has died. He was 85 years old.

The mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, announced the death of Marsalis in a press release Wednesday evening. She did not specify a cause of death. He had continued to perform regularly in New Orleans until December.

Because Marsalis chose to stay in New Orleans for most of his career, his reputation was limited until his sons became famous and featured, as well as new recording contracts and headlining performances on television and on tour.

Four of his six sons are musicians: Wynton, the trumpeter, is the most prominent spokesperson for American jazz as artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Branford, the saxophonist, led the band The Tonight Show and toured with Sting. Delfeayo, trombonist, is a leading producer and performer. And Jason, the drummer, made a name for himself with his own band and as an accompanist. Ellis III, who decided that music was not his concert, is a photographer-poet in Baltimore.

Marsalis ‘family group’ rarely played together when the boys were younger, but in 2003 he toured the East as part of a family celebration that became a PBS special when the eldest Marsalis retired from teaching at the University of New Orleans.

Harry Connick Jr., one of Marsalis’ students at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts, was a guest. He is just one of the many famous jazz musicians who have crossed the classrooms of Marsalis; the others include trumpeters Nicholas Payton and Terence Blanchard, saxophonists Donald Harrison and Victor Goines and bassist Reginald Veal.

Marsalis was born in New Orleans, the son of a hotel operator where Marsalis met black musicians on tour who could not stay in the isolated downtown hotels where they performed. He played the saxophone in high school but also played the piano when he went to Dillard University.

Although New Orleans is steeped in traditional jazz and rock’n’roll was the new sound of city studios in the 1950s, Marsalis prefers bebop and modern jazz. His university quartet included drummer Ed Blackwell, clarinetist Alvin Batiste and saxophonist Harold Battiste playing modern music.

Ornette Coleman was in town at the time, and in 1956, when Coleman traveled to California, Marsalis and the others left with him, but after a few months, Marsalis returned home. He told the New Orleans Times-Picayune years later, when he and Coleman were old men, that he never understood what a pianist could do behind the free form of Coleman jazz.

Returning to New Orleans, Marsalis joined the Marine Corps and was tasked with accompanying soloists on the weekly CBS television programs in New York. It was there, he said, that he learned to handle all kinds of different musical styles.

Back home, he worked at the Playboy Club and ventured to run his own club, which quickly went bankrupt. In 1967, trumpeter Al Hirt hired him. When not on Bourbon Street, Hirt’s group appeared on national television – making television headlines on The Tonight Show and The Ed Sullivan Show, among others.

Marsalis entered education at around the same time, teaching improvisation at Xavier University in New Orleans, and in the mid-1970s he joined the faculty of Magnetic High School in New Orleans where he has influenced a new generation of young jazz musicians.

When asked how he could teach something as free as jazz improvisation, Marsalis once said, “We don’t teach jazz, we teach students.”

In 1986 he moved to Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond as a jazz studies coordinator, a position he held until 1989 when the University of New Orleans made him return to set up. a home jazz program.

Marsalis retired from the NOU in 2001, but continued to perform, particularly at Snug Harbor in New Orleans, a small jazz club that anchored the city’s contemporary jazz scene – frequently supporting promising young musicians.

His melodic style, with improvisations running in the right hand, has been variously described as romantic, contemporary or simply “Louisiana jazz”. He is always on the acoustic piano, never electric, and even interpreting the old standards, there is a clear link with the chords and bebop driving rhythms of his early years.

He founded his own record company, ELM (from his initials), but his recording was limited until his sons became famous. After that, he joined them and other musicians on mainstream labels and titled his own releases, many full of his own compositions.

He often played at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. For more than three decades, he played two 75-minute sets every Friday night at Snug Harbor until he decided it had become too exhausting. But even then, he occasionally performed there as a special guest.

Marsalis’ wife, Dolores, died in 2017. He is survived by his sons Branford, Wynton, Ellis III, Delfeayo, Mboya and Jason.