The New England Patriots plane transports essential medical supplies for the coronavirus crisis to China from Boston, CBS Boston Reports. A Patriots spokesperson told the station that the team’s Boeing 767 flew to Shenzhen, China on Wednesday to retrieve 1.2 million N95 masks.

According to Wall Street newspaper, who announced the deal for the first time, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker reached an agreement two weeks ago to acquire the necessary masks from a “collection of Chinese manufacturers”, but he had no way to bring them back to Massachusetts.

So he turned to Patriots president Jonathan Kraft for help. Owner Robert Kraft was also involved, as was the State Department.

Robert Kraft is a longtime friend of President Trump.

Special arrangements had to be made to fly to China and allow the plane to land. No flight crew member left the aircraft during the nearly three-hour stop and load process, so they would not have to be quarantined in China for two weeks.

The original order was 1.7 million masks, but only 1.2 million could fit on the plane, so the rest will be sent to Massachusetts soon in another shipment.

In addition to helping manage all the logistics and overcoming paperwork, the Kraft family paid $ 2 million, which is half the cost of the masks.

Kraft and Baker have also agreed to send 300,000 to New York to help the city fight COVID-19.

The flight is expected to land at Logan Airport on Thursday afternoon.