New Yorkers finally have a reason to cheer on the New England Patriots.

The team’s plane carried out a mercy mission to China on Wednesday to recover more than a million medical masks – with at least 300,000 people going to hospitals with coronavirus from the Big Apple, according to a report.

The Boeing 767 with the Patriots logo and the “6X CHAMPIONS” landed Wednesday morning at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport and was loaded with 1.2 million N95 masks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Team owner Robert Kraft and his family have donated $ 2 million, about half the total cost of face masks that have been sorely missing since the pandemic began to ravage the United States, the newspaper said.

“In today’s world, those of us who are fortunate enough to make a difference have an important responsibility to do so with all of the assets we have,” Kraft told the newspaper.

At least 300,000 of the masks will now head to the Big Apple – largely thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose leadership in the crisis has apparently moved Kraft, the newspaper reported.

Kraft, who went to Columbia University, has always had a soft spot for New York, the newspaper insisted.

The order was for 1.7 million masks, but only 1.2 million could have been loaded onto the passenger plane in the three hours they were allowed to be in China. The rest will follow in a later shipment.

Kraft said it had “never seen so much paperwork in so many ways and obstacles” that they got clearance for shipping – the Chinese consulate in New York even opening this weekend to help get visas.