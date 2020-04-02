Not if but when.

This is the rallying cry over and over again by the doctors, scientists, aid workers and public health officials featured in “Pandemic: How to prevent an epidemic”. Structured like a globetrotting thriller, the Netflix documentary series follows dedicated men and women on the front lines of the battle against the next devastating disease to ravage the human population – an event of which they are all certain is imminent.

It turns out that they were right.

In a bizarre coincidence of timing, “Pandemic” first appeared on Netflix in late January, just when the new coronavirus was starting to go wild. Over six episodes, the series issues uncomfortably premonitory warnings about the risk of a new respiratory virus that could, in a few months, overwhelm the planet. He brings epidemiological science to life unexpectedly – not with dry data, but through convincing characters in remote and seemingly unrelated places, from an overcrowded animal market in Vietnam to a resource-poor hospital in the Rural Oklahoma.

“There were already a lot of scary scientific documentaries where people sitting in a room were talking about the potential for a new virus to spread around the world,” says executive producer Sheri Fink, a New York Times reporter with experience in infectious disease. disease. (She covered the H1N1 pandemic in 2009 and the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014.) “We thought we would try to go around the world and give a glimpse into the lives of these passionate people [about] and have dedicated their lives to trying to detect pandemics. “

These topics include Susan Flis, a retired nurse who volunteers to distribute flu vaccines on the US-Mexico border in Arizona; Jacob Glanville, an entrepreneur trying to develop a universal flu vaccine; Michel Yao, a doctor from the World Health Organization trying to contain an Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and Dr. Syra Madad, an infectious disease specialist preparing New York city hospitals for the next pandemic.

Scientists and healthcare workers are the heroes of history, but there are also antagonists: a story follows Caylan Wagar, a home-schooled mother of five and an anti-vaccine activist in Oregon who, at amid a historic epidemic of measles, fighting stricter vaccination laws. The documentary shows how a constellation of distinct forces, including growing distrust of scientific authority, global instability and a lack of funding for public health infrastructure make us more vulnerable to a new, deadly disease.

Filmed during the 2018-2019 flu season, “Pandemic” is full of hypothetical scenarios – many of which involve Madad’s work in New York – that have now materialized. A few minutes after the first episode, a team of medical workers covered head to toe with protective gear and performed a simulation to test their preparedness for a major flu epidemic in the city. Madad, who supervises the exercise, warns them: “If you are not protected, if you cannot protect yourself, then how are you going to protect others?” Later, she presents a hypothetical scenario in which a single traveler arriving by air in New York could trigger an overwhelming epidemic which, in a few weeks, would neutralize the city. She also saw politicians pleading for resources to prepare for a pandemic.

It’s very strange [to] look back and see that we have somehow made this journey through exactly what is going on right now. Doug Shultz “Pandemic” Co-Director

Seems familiar?

“The prevention and preparedness work – it’s hard to make it real for people before the bad thing happens and people care about it,” says Fink.

One of the show’s directors, Isabel Castro, remembers the listless reaction she received from friends and family when she told them about the project she was working on. “Everyone would say,” Oh, are you doing a flu show? “They would talk about it with disdain and I would say,” No, it’s a big problem. “So it’s very surreal for these same people now to watch the show and be like, ‘Oh my God. I can’t believe it happened while we were alive.” “

Production ended a few months before the start of the coronavirus epidemic in China. Ironically, it was a relatively mild flu season in the United States, but even a mild flu season was enough to overwhelm Holly Goracke, the only doctor at a hospital in Jefferson County, Okla.

“We didn’t want the flu season to be bad,” says Castro, “but at the same time, it was difficult because we were talking about all of these worst-case scenarios and not necessarily seeing them on the ground. . “

However, Castro adds: “I remember feeling growing paranoia during the shooting.” Director Doug Shultz documented an H1N1 outbreak in Rajasthan, India. He had to wear a mask when filming doctors and patients in crowded isolation rooms. “It’s very strange [to] look back and see that we have somehow made this journey through what is happening now, “he says.

A memory remained with Shultz even if he did not make the final cut of the documentary: he followed the hospital employees while they took buses to the poor regions of the region and put on plays to teach children good hand washing and other basic hygiene techniques. “I continue to be haunted by this,” he says. “I feel like these lessons are going to last a long time, for all of us.”

The filmmakers have been in contact with the scientists and health professionals described in “Pandemic”, who have almost all formed their efforts to fight the coronavirus epidemic. Castro says she received text messages from Flis, a retired nurse who has 16 years of work with ventilators and plans to return to the border. Glanville redirected its attention to the coronavirus and says business has made progress toward a cure. Madad was on the front line in New York.

For his part, Fink is not exactly surprised to see the most disastrous predictions of the documentary come true. “It’s strange to hear people say,” Oh my God, we never could have imagined it. “Experts were very aware that this could happen at any time.” But, she concedes, “it’s different to be in there than to imagine it.”