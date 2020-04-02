CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Who wants to be an astronaut? Over 12,000 people do, leading to NASA’s second largest astronaut group.

NASA said Wednesday that Americans from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four US territories applied to become part of the space agency’s next astronaut class. The month’s application period ended on Tuesday.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the next class of astronauts would help to study the moon and pave the way to Mars. They can also find themselves at an international space station using new commercial capsules.

“We are thrilled to see so many incredible Americans applying to join,” Bridenstine said in a statement.

NASA’s previous astronaut request in 2017 attracted a record 18,300 applicants. Twelve ended up being elected. The space agency strengthened its qualifications this time, requiring at least a master’s degree in science, engineering, engineering or mathematics.

The number of astronauts to be selected next summer will depend on operational needs and the number of space flights, NASA spokeswoman Brandi Dean said. Recent astronauts have been between eight and twelve.

NASA’s active astronaut force is currently 48.