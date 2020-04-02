NASA Perseverance rover, due to deploy to Mars in July, travels to the red planet with a hidden message on board – in addition to the names of millions of people.

After nearly 11 million people participated in NASA’s “Send your name to Mars” campaign countryside, the names were stencil by an electron beam on three microchips and attached to a commemorative aluminum plate on the rover. The tests of the 155 NASA finalists “Name the Rover“competition.

But eagle-eyed space fans spotted a hidden message on the plaque after NASA’s announcement last week. Engraved on it is a graphic of the Earth and Mars united by the sun, which will be visible in the images captured by the rover.

NASA said the graphic commemorates the rover’s connection between the two planets and pays homage to the plaques aboard the Pioneer spaceship and gold records worn by Travelers 1 and 2. But fans have noticed that the sun’s rays are not random – they are actually Morse code.

Some of you have spotted the special message I am bringing to Mars with the 10.9 million names that you have all sent. “Explore as a” is written in Morse code in the rays of the sun, which connect our home planet with the one I’m exploring. Together, we persevere. https://t.co/Bsv1mqpxlA pic.twitter.com/GhcS1HgsIN – NASA Mars Rover Perseverance (@NASAPersevere) March 30, 2020

“Some of you have spotted the special message I’m carrying to Mars with the 10.9 million names you’ve all sent,” said the rover’s Twitter account. confirmed. “‘Explore As One’ is written in Morse code in the rays of the Sun, which connect our native planet with the one I will explore. Together, we persevere.”

This is not the first time that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) team has hidden a message in a Martian rover. The team also designed the Curiosity rover wheels to spell “JPL” in Morse code as it crosses Martian land.

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover seen on March 16, 2020 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA / JPL-Caltech



The spread of the coronavirus has slowed work on some future space missions, but Perseverance is still on track for its launch date scheduled for this summer. The rover should land at Jezero crater on Mars on February 18, 2021.

After touchdown, he will roam the crater in search of signs of past life, explore its geology and collect samples to bring back to Earth for future research. The mission will pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.