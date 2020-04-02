The agency, along with SpaceX, plans to launch from mid-late to late May for the manned flight test of SpaceX Demo-2 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Since the last shuttle mission in July 2011, crews traveling to the International Space Station have been flown from Baikonur to Russia aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

The agency is monitoring CDC guidelines for planning the mission amid the coronavirus pandemic, they said. The launch date could be postponed. All NASA centers currently operate with non-mission-critical remote work, which limits employee contact with the crew, the agency said.

But for now, things are going as planned. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are scheduled to participate in the May flight test in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of a Falcon 9 rocket. This is the last flight test of the system before SpaceX is only certified to conduct operational crew flights to and from the space station for NASA, the agency said.

Hurley and Behnken have practiced in a Crew Dragon simulator for the past few months. NASA and SpaceX flight control teams in Florida, Texas and California have also simulated different aspects of the mission to practice before the launch of Demo-2.

In March, the simulations closely reflected the mission itself, simulating deadlines that started with pre-launch procedures and continued until docking with the space station. They also simulated leaving the space station and returning to Earth. “The simulations were a great opportunity to practice the procedures and coordinate decision-making for the mission management team, especially with regard to weather conditions,” said Michael Hess, director of integration operations for NASA’s commercial crew program. “The simulation supervisors do a great job of selecting the cases that really make the team think and discuss.” The Crew Dragon spacecraft is also being prepared for pre-launch and is undergoing final testing at the SpaceX facility near Cape Canaveral in Florida. This leads to “more simulations, final crew training and flight preparation reviews to ensure that all mission systems and subsystems are ready for a crew test flight,” said Hess. Business partners like SpaceX are opening access to the low Earth orbit, like the space station. “What’s going on in the sales teams is a big problem,” said Hess. “This new spacecraft, Crew Dragon, was designed and built by SpaceX, not by NASA and partnerships with traditional contractors. Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will certainly gain their wings as test spacecraft test pilots with this mission. In addition, the space station program is really looking forward to another way to rotate crews [the] station to carry out science and experiments for the benefit of all. “ Demo-2 is the final test before NASA’s transition to operational crew flights to the space station using the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The first mission, which is scheduled to launch later this year if Demo-2 is successful, will send NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor Glover Jr., as well as Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, for a period six months on the space station. This will be the second space flight for Walker and Hopkins, both of whom have already been on the space station, and the first for Glover. It is Noguchi’s third space flight; he was previously a member of the space shuttle and the space station.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_us/~3/IghoCR_KKgY/index.html