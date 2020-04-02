In a desperate world of sports – real or fictional – a newspaper editor took charge.

With a dashboard page missing scores due to the coronavirus pandemic, John L. Pitts, sports editor for Tupelo, Missile, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, instead watched the big screen.

“You never know what will grab people’s attention,” Pitts told The Post newspaper on Wednesday. “It was subtle, in the corner of the page, but someone at 7:30 am this morning grabbed it and sent me the photo and it left there.”

Partly joking with April Fools, partly wishful thinking, Pitts filled his agate page with characters from all corners of sports fiction, from Crash Davis to Sidd Finch to Hogwarts and vice versa.

“We do this film support stuff, everyone does that kind of thing, and it gets me into my head,” said Pitts. “I started with the quidditch score [from Harry Potter] and was sitting eating my breakfast, and the Major League was the first thing I thought of. “

From there, it was simply a matter of knowing which fictional firefighters would have the most laughs – Ricky Vaughn, Willie Mays Hayes and the rest of the fictitious Cleveland Indians from the “Major League” made the cut, as well as the character from Saturday Night Live Chico Escuela. Rocky is set to fight Apollo Creed on July 4 in Philadelphia, and Pitts even took a creative license for another fictional character.

“I thought the funniest thing for me was [coach of Milan HS in Hoosiers] Norman Dale was fired from Faber College, “said Pitts. “Like, where would it end? I just thought it would be funny if he were a basketball coach at Animal House College. “

Until he received a positive response from fellow writers in the Daily Journal newsroom, he was unsure whether this was the right time to start a subtle joke. But lightness was exactly what the sports world was looking for.

“I always wanted to do something like this on April Fools, but I could never find the right time,” said Pitts. “Sometimes you have an idea and just say ‘let me see what it is’.”