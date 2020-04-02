Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, listens during a briefing on the coronavirus at the White House on Wednesday April 1 in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the largest pandemic medical expert in the United States and a member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, faces threats to his personal safety.

Fauci now demands personal security from law enforcement at all times, including at his home, a source told CNN.

Law enforcement official told CNN that the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency’s law enforcement arm, had requested assistance from the US Marshals Service after threats against Fauci.

The marshals then replaced the HHS officers to ensure the personal safety of the doctor.

The Washington Post first reported the threats to Fauci.

Anger at lockouts: As Fauci’s profile in the pandemic crisis has increased, so has his well-being.

The doctor’s advice to Trump to keep the country as locked up as possible to help control the spread of the virus has not won fans among some fervent right-wing voices. The exact nature of the threats and their origin are unclear.

