JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that he is ordering residents of the state to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The order will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday and will last until 8 a.m. on April 20. The Republican governor said, “It won’t be easy for anyone, but we think it’s the right course of action.”

Reeves was not the only governor in the South to reverse course on Wednesday. Two of his Republican counterparts who had repeatedly resisted statewide home stay orders – Ron DeSantis of Florida and Brian Kemp of Georgia – also issued the warrant.

Reeves said his order is designed to keep Mississippi’s healthcare system from being overwhelmed, and he called it “the right tool at the right time to save lives”.

Mississippi has exceeded 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday.

Reeves is among the minority of governors who have resisted the issuance of a statewide home stay order, expressing concern that it could seriously harm the economy. Despite its reluctance to do so, an increasing number of cities in Mississippi have decided to impose more stringent restrictions on the movement of people by closing fitness centers, tattoo parlors, nail salons, and hair and beauty salons. beauty.

Reeves issued his prescription after consulting with state health officials and the doctor who runs the University of Mississippi medical center, Dr. LouAnn Woodward.

In an email to Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn early Wednesday, Woodward said that without such an order, “our health care system will be overwhelmed.” The Associated Press obtained the letter through a request for public documents.

“The immediate delay (right now) is our last turning point to control the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” Woodward wrote.

She wrote that projections show that Mississippi will see its peak demand for hospital beds in late April or early May, and that the need for ventilators and intensive care beds will “exceed our resources”.

“Not all intensive care beds are the same,” Woodward wrote. “Small intensive care units in small hospitals will quickly be over their heads. The reality is that we are facing a difficult battle as a state. As the CEO of the organization that will experience the most impact, I must express my opinion. “

Public health officer Dr Thomas Dobbs said at a press conference with Reeves on Wednesday that the coronavirus is spreading in some nursing homes.

Reeves issued its first home stay order on Tuesday, but only for one of 82 Mississippi counties. Reeves said that Lauderdale County, on the state line with Alabama, had seen a recent rapid increase in positive tests for the highly contagious virus.

On Wednesday, the state health department updated the number of confirmed cases of Mississippi coronavirus for at least 1,073 people and 22 deaths.

As testing remains limited as the epidemic grows, many people moving into their communities may not know that they have contracted the virus long after they have infected others. Most people with mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, go away within two to three weeks, but a fraction of people with more serious illnesses may need respirators to survive, and as the workload is increasing rapidly, hospitals are preparing for a wave of patients.

Reeves said his statewide home stay order includes a ban on eviction. It makes it compulsory to close cinemas, beaches, bowling alleys, gymnasiums and lounges. Reeves said the hiking trails would remain open.