The military will begin moving most of the crews aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, affected by a coronavirus epidemic, to hotels in Guam where the aircraft carrier has been docked since last week, according to a report.

At least 70 of the 5,000 crew members tested positive for the virus, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

“The plan is to remove as many people as possible from the Teddy Roosevelt, it being understood that we must leave a certain number of people on board to carry out normal surveillance tasks, in order to keep the ship moving”, Rear Admiral John Menoni, Commander of the Navy. for the joint Marianas region, said during a brieifing in the presence of the governor of Guam.

The action comes two days after the captain of Theodore Roosevelt sent a letter to the navy brass saying “decisive action is needed now” to comply with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “prevent tragic consequences. “

“We are not at war. Sailors don’t need to die, ”wrote Captain Brett Crozier in the four-page letter obtained from the San Francisco Chronicle.

“If we don’t act now, we can’t take care of our most reliable asset – our sailors.” He urged the military to evacuate the sailors to verify the spread of the virus on the ship.

In an appearance on “CBS Evening News” on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper admitted he had not read the letter “in detail” and said he “did not think we were on the point “to clean the ship.

Governor Lou Leo Guerrero of Guam, a US territory in the Pacific, said that crew members who have not tested positive will be accommodated in vacant hotels and will be required to spend 14 days in quarantine.

She added that military guards will be stationed on all floors and that any contact with civilians will be minimal.

Evacuation is expected to begin in the coming days.

Guerrero said she had contacted Guam’s army for help, although some residents were opposed to the sailors being quarantined on the island.

“Now is not the time for us against them,” she said. “Kindness and understanding are more necessary than ever.”