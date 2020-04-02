WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence warned Americans not to attend church services for more than 10 people, just days after President Trump said he wanted the pews to overflow before Sunday Easter.

In an interview with Byron Pitts, co-host of “Nightline”, which will air Wednesday evening, Pence said that he and his wife Karen, both evangelical Christians, and President Trump “were enjoying online worship services” at middle of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very grateful to the churches, synagogues and places of worship across America that have heeded the President’s directives on coronaviruses for America,” said Pence, head of the President’s task force on coronavirus.

“We really think this is a time when people should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people,” he said, “and therefore we continue to urge the churches of America to take this into account.”

Pence also said he hoped the country would be “in a much better place” by Memorial Day on May 25.

“If all Americans put these guidelines into practice, if we all continue to do our part, we really think that by Memorial Day weekend or early summer … we can get through the more difficult, “he told Pitts.

The warning comes after Trump last week said he wanted the country to “open and prepare to leave” by Easter Sunday April 12.

“You will have full churches all over our country. I think it will be a great time,” he said at a Fox News general meeting on March 24.

The president said on Sunday that he would extend the social distancing guidelines until April 30, with the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic expected to hit the United States later this month.

A Florida mega-church pastor was arrested by authorities on Sunday after ignoring public health warnings by leading services with hundreds of worshipers.