He started by providing food and medicine to the elderly in Parma before being recruited as a volunteer ambulance driver, working up to 12 hours a day to move Covid-19 patients between the three hospitals in the city .

“I was (at home) in Parma, without training, without a match, without a match this weekend. They had completely stopped,” Mbanda told CNN Sport.

“I asked myself, what can I do for my community here in Parma? I searched the web and found an article that talked about the collaboration between the community of Parma and the Yellow Cross.

“The idea was to transfer patients from a busy hospital to a free hospital. But in fact, it is impossible to say that a hospital bed is free because every time a bed is released it is filled in by someone in the waiting room because there is a long queue. “

Mbanda left a hospital last week with a queue of 150 people waiting for beds and treatment. He estimates that 95% of the treatment space in Parma hospitals has been converted to coronavirus services.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy exceeded 10,000 on Saturday.

“A month ago, I would never have said that we would be in this situation,” said Mbanda, 26.

“It’s amazing. At school, I studied World War I, World War II, the war in Iraq, Syria, Africa – but it’s in a whole different world, against an enemy invisible. It’s unreal.

“My parents, my father and my mother, raised me to help people when I can – when I have money, when I have energy to help them, if people are in trouble or if there’s an emergency. “

Mbanda’s father is a surgeon, and despite his father’s efforts to convince him to become a doctor when he was a teenager, the backrow forward says that this is the first time he has worked with the emergency services.

“Every day there is a different hospital that is the most frequented, so maybe one day you transfer patients from one hospital to another, and the next day you transfer another patient from the last hospital to the first” , he adds.

“We have to find a balance so that doctors and nurses can work where possible without stress and without too many people to treat. We have to balance.”

Between the long shifts, Mbanda tried to maintain his fitness. The Italian Rugby Federation initially suspended games until April 3 but announced last week that the rest of the national season has been canceled.

“Before going to the Yellow Cross or at the end of the evening when I get back, I have to train indoors – burpees, pull-ups, pull-ups, almost a CrossFit circuit.

“I have to train to stay in shape because I hope we can get back on the field as soon as possible to play rugby.”

In the meantime, he wants to convince as many Italians as possible to think about ways to help the country’s vulnerable people.

“For young people who live alone with no children or elderly parents – if they are bored at home and the only thing they are doing now is complaining on social media, try searching the web or make a 30-minute call to an elderly person who is home alone, ”says Mbanda.

“There are people who need volunteers, people who need help and during this time we have to stay together to do something to help the elderly.”