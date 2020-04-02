Imagine landing one of the most prestigious jobs in your profession and having it removed by something beyond your control.

Yankees coach Matt Blake has known about this since spring training was canceled on March 12 and no one can predict when the regular season will start – or whether it will be played at all.

“It’s like one of those weird dreams where you are about to do something cool and you wake up and say to yourself, ‘It wasn’t real,'” Blake said in a statement on Wednesday. conference call. “We were building and we felt like we were in a good rhythm in spring training and the guys were performing at a high level and we got together and then you hit that hard stop. The momentum you were creating has somewhat died out. We do our best to stay connected. Take it one day at a time. It’s bigger than baseball. I hope we come back to the point where we are talking about mound tours and things of that nature. “

So, instead of being in his first week of a major league season and preparing for the opening home game against the Blue Jays on Thursday, first-year coach in the Cleveland area remains in touch with coaches and pitchers.

“The hard part right now is that you don’t have your eyes on everyone and you don’t want to be too heavy,” said Blake. “It is very stressful for many people. We are trying to be sensitive to the fact that this is not normal and we cannot expect everyone to be strangled all the time. Try to give them a perspective on what is normal for them from a pitching perspective. “

What might be good for one arm may not be comfortable for another.

“Everyone has a different volume bandwidth that they work on. Gerrit [Cole] it’s not a high volume launcher, but it works at a high intensity, so Gerrit’s workload is probably smaller than some of the other guys, ” said Blake. “Or [Masahiro Tanaka] may have a higher workload but lower intensity. Try to find the right balance for each of these guys. And also offer some guys a weighted ball program that can’t get out or have access to throwing partners. So try to find the best balance for everyone given that we do not have a destination where we are currently heading. “

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

Blake said James Paxton was going through his progression back to casting in Wisconsin. Paxton had back surgery in the off season and started playing fishing before the end of spring training.

Because no one knows if or when a second spring training session will start, Blake has left it to his launchers to launch pen sessions. Not all launchers have access to a mound or a receiver.

“At the beginning, I told the guys that it was up to them. I don’t think you need to be on a mound right now since we don’t know the timeline, ” said Blake. “But I think there are guys who benefit from being on the track and keeping their delivery pace.”

Blake said he was also concerned that the undefined schedule could cause injury once the pitchers returned.

“I think there is certainly a possibility, like any start and stop,” he said. “You see that more at the amateur level where they go to an autumn season then to a stop and a spring season where they go from spring to summer. In [major league] baseball, you see it just at the start of spring training or in early April, when the guys step under them. Whenever you stop and idle the guys, that’s where you worry. If you do it too quickly and don’t have enough foundation to fall back on, you end up with stress for which your arm is unprepared. “