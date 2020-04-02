Masahiro Tanaka recently returned to Japan with his family for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

After being in Florida after the suspension of the baseball season, the starting pitcher of the Yankees revealed on Twitter that he had returned to his country at the end of March because he thought that his wife, two children and himself were “in danger” of being potentially infected with COVID. -19.

Tanaka, 31, said no one in his family had any symptoms of the disease, but that he would quarantine himself for two weeks in Japan, as requested by the government.

“When entering Japan from the United States, where the new coronavirus infection is developing, even if we currently have no symptoms, would you still infect someone without knowing it?” Wouldn’t my family be infected? There were different thoughts, “said Tanaka, according to a translation provided to NJ.com. “However, after the end of the spring training, there was a situation where I was in danger because of the coronavirus infection during my stay in Florida. I decided to return home temporarily with great caution.

“We are currently self-quarantined at home for two weeks, as requested by the Japanese government. As a person traveling from a foreign country, I will continue to take responsible action. “

Despite the vulnerable elderly population of Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide home stay order on Wednesday. Tanaka’s other home in New York is at the American epicenter of the crisis.

Submit your questions to the Yankees here for an answer in a future mail

Tanaka, who is expected to be a free agent after the 2020 season, continued training at the Yankees complex in Tampa after the suspension of spring training on March 12.

A few days later, Tanaka seemed to be aware that the entire season could eventually be abandoned.

“Everything is guessing,” said Tanaka. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. I think the most important thing right now is trying to try to make it work for the end of it all. I’m not talking about baseball, but everything.”