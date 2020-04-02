Be prepared for a shock – the job report for March coming out on Friday may not be as bad as people expect.

But don’t get me wrong on what I’m saying.

The job market is currently the worst it has been in over a decade. But the oddity in how monthly numbers are calculated could make the statistics a little less excruciating than they actually are.

For reference, “experts” expect the US Department of Labor to announce that 100,000 jobs were lost in March and that the unemployment rate rose to 3.8%.

That compares to 273,000 new jobs created in February and an unemployment rate of just 3.5% for that month.

Here are some reasons why Friday’s initial numbers for March might not be as bad as they could have been.

On the one hand, the Department of Labor’s surveys of businesses and individuals are carried out during the week which contains the 12th day of the month. And in March, it was not the week that all of the strictest coronavirus rules came into effect. It was also not the week that the bulk of the layoffs and holidays began.

New unemployment insurance claims suddenly exploded the week that started on March 16 and ended on the 21st. That’s when new job applications hit an all-time high of 3, 3 million.

So the figures the Department of Labor will release on Friday have missed the worst job losses in a few days. ADP, which is conducting a private job survey, reported a loss of just 27,000 business jobs in March due to the timing issue.

For those of you who like bad news, don’t worry. The numbers will catch up with the devastation of the April figures released in early May. And the downward revisions to March figures will spill over into the next few months and even years.

The true horror of what we are going through will not be lacking in history.

Speaking of history, you have to go back more than 10 years to find such a bad period of employment. The last time the monthly employment figures fell, it was in September 2010, when the economy lost 65,000 jobs. In March 2009, the Labor Department reported a huge drop of 800,000 jobs.

We could have broken this record this time. But because of the vagaries I’m talking about, the job loss figures could be spread more evenly over several months.

Here’s another thing: the standard for determining whether a job exists is not very strict.

If someone is paid for part of the month – even for an hour – that person is considered to have had a job and the job is considered to have existed.

In our current situation, many people were paid in early March before their wages were suddenly cut.

Friday’s report will not be good news. But it may not be as bad as it could have been.