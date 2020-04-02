In the past few weeks, companies have laid off thousands of workers across the country and in all industries – with hospitality, entertainment and travel sectors Americans were the hardest hit as Americans stopped traveling or even leaving their homes.

Now, the focus is on the March Jobs Report, due Friday at 8:30 am ET, the first from the Bureau of Labor Statistics since COVID-19 began sweeping America.

Economists polled by Refinitiv expect a drop of 100,000 jobs in March, which will end the continued increase in the number of monthly jobs over 10 years. It would also push the unemployment rate to 3.8%.

The BLS surveys on which the employment report is based were conducted in the second week of March, while the impact of the epidemic on American businesses and workers was still moderate. Since then, initial requests for unemployment benefits have soared. During the week ended March 21, nearly 3.3 million Americans have applied for unemployment . State labor departments are struggling to keep up with the onslaught of workers who need government help. The fall in jobs in the March report “will likely be overshadowed by job losses of close to 10 million in April, with an unemployment rate above 10%,” Citi economists said in a note. The April employment report is due May 8 and will be a much better measure of the impact of the pandemic on the job market. James Bullard, chairman of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, said that unemployment last week rate could go up to 30% “Unfortunately, we are only at the beginning of this process. There are approximately 18 million jobs, mostly in the service sector, threatened by social distancing,” said James McCann, senior global economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, in email comments. McCann thinks unemployment could go up to 12% overall.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/rEemcJBlZWk/index.html