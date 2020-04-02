Now, the focus is on the March Jobs Report, due Friday at 8:30 am ET, the first from the Bureau of Labor Statistics since COVID-19 began sweeping America.
Economists polled by Refinitiv expect a drop of 100,000 jobs in March, which will end the continued increase in the number of monthly jobs over 10 years. It would also push the unemployment rate to 3.8%.
The BLS surveys on which the employment report is based were conducted in the second week of March, while the impact of the epidemic on American businesses and workers was still moderate.
The fall in jobs in the March report “will likely be overshadowed by job losses of close to 10 million in April, with an unemployment rate above 10%,” Citi economists said in a note.
“Unfortunately, we are only at the beginning of this process. There are approximately 18 million jobs, mostly in the service sector, threatened by social distancing,” said James McCann, senior global economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, in email comments. McCann thinks unemployment could go up to 12% overall.
