With high school sports on hold, preparatory columnist Eric Sondheimer looks back at some of the most memorable championship games in southern California.

There has never been a Southern Section championship basketball game like the 2015 2AA Divisional final between Anaheim Canyon and Lawndale at the Honda Center.

Canyon trailed 28 points in the third quarter, lost 22 points into the fourth quarter and ended up winning 103-98 in double overtime.

“It looked like a” Rocky “fight and we weren’t Rocky,” said Lawndale coach Chris Brownlee. “We were a mix between Apollo and Draco.”

It was the first 100 point game in the history of the southern section championship. These are the most combined points in the history of the championship. It was the most points of a losing team in the history of the championship.

“Anything that doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” said Brownlee. “I don’t think the records for this game will ever be broken.”

Lawndale opened a 61-33 lead playing perhaps the best he had ever played in the third quarter. But Canyon coach Nathan Harrison knew something very important about his opponent. Lawndale had headed much of the season.

“We had a movie about them,” said Harrison. “They hadn’t lost but we saw teams come down. It didn’t look good. They became dunk after dunk on us. I don’t know why we thought we had a chance, but we thought we did. The kids started to believe they could do it and we thought they could do it, and the rest is history. “

The Comanches started making three and Lawndale missed the free throws after the three. In addition, the Lawndale guards were in great difficulty, which resulted in turnovers.

Lawndale still had a chance to win in the final seconds of the settlement but a missed free throw that led to the first overtime. Despite the shock of the collapse, Lawndale scored the first five points of the first overtime. But Canyon continued to fight. Goalkeeper Nick Anderson, who finished with 37 yards, was back-to-back. Lawndale made 28 turnovers, missed 16 free throws but made 65% of his shots. Chimezie Metu, the 6’10 inch senior linked to USC, had 24 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks.

When asked what he would do differently, Brownlee replied, “I would have removed the pressure. We insisted a lot. I would have been more relaxed to be able to run the stretch. The trip was great to get there and the game was amazing while we won. We regrouped in overtime and needed a stop, but we couldn’t do it. “

Lawndale players then went to the media room and then skipped the showers. “We were so shocked that we just got on the bus and left,” said Brownlee.

The following year, Brownlee ended up helping Gardena Serra’s coach for three months under the guidance of legendary Dwan Hurt, who died on November 25, 2016. The next day, Brownlee’s father, Edward, died. “It was difficult,” he said.

Brownlee returned to coach at Lawndale last season. Metu was going to stand out at USC, a second-round pick and donated money to help Lawndale’s basketball program.

Harrison said that every time he met players from the 2015 basketball team, they had a big smile on their face when they remembered what they had accomplished when they returned.

“We have something on everyone,” said Harrison. “It’s the first thing everyone wants to talk about, even if it was five years ago.”