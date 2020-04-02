When George Lucas chose Ma Yansong and his architectural firm MAD to design the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, Ma was a star in his native China but largely unknown to most Americans. It still is – even if Ma’s striking building started to rise next to the Colosseum in the exhibition grounds. Here is a small visual guide to his work. To learn more about Ma, read our profile of the film buff and nature lover who lets his buildings speak the most.

Ordos Museum, 2011

Ordos Museum in Ordos, China (Iwan Baan)

MAD’s first major project was a mysterious building in the Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia that looks like one of the region’s mountainous dunes or, according to George Lucas, a spacecraft landing on the sand. Perched atop a large square, it is wrapped in wavy metal panels, like a taut golden dome that has started to deflate. The interior of the museum is like a cave, then a canyon, bathed in natural light thanks to a large skylight.

Absolute tours, 2012

Absolute Towers in Mississauga, Canada (Iwan Baan)

MAD’s first North American project, the Absolute Towers, just outside Toronto, are like twisted dancers. Their glass and steel form a couple and rotate at different degrees on each level, offering varied views and connecting the floors more intimately than a flat facade. Nicknamed the “Marilyn Monroe Towers”, they have become the symbol of the city of Mississauga, which has long played the role of second violin with its largest neighbor.

Conrad Hotel, 2013

Conrad Hotel Beijing (Xia Zhi)

Integrated into the busy grid of the central business district of Beijing, the Conrad takes this rigid condition and deforms it into a curvy shape, like a plant rising through a crack in the sidewalk. Inspired by the curved shapes of the neighboring Tuanjiehu Park, it is a “mutation” of the city, as Ma says: “The subtle invasion of nature in our built landscape.”

Chinese Museum of Wood Carving, 2013

China Wood Sculpture Museum in Harbin, China (Iwan Baan)

This project in Harbin, China is a long bar covered with polished steel plates, reflecting its environment and the changing light. Like one of the smooth wooden sculptures inside, its solid shape twists and, in some cases, fractures, opening large skylights which provide diffuse lighting in the galleries.

Harbin Opera, 2015

Harbin Opera, China (Hufton + Crow)

Harbin Opera, China (Adam Mork)

Responding to the region’s freezing climate and wild wilderness, this winding building appears like a mountain, sculpted by the wind and covered with snow. Its entrance hall opens onto the elements through giant glass walls, and its auditorium is covered with smooth and fluid Manchurian ashes, enveloping spectators in a sensual cocoon and offering warm acoustics.

Huanghan Mountain Village, 2017

Huangshan Mountain Village in China (Hufton + Crow)

The Huangshan region, full of ancient villages, winding tea fields and granite peaks, has long been an inspiration for Chinese artists. The MAD group of apartments responds to topographic contours, both in their forms and in their grouping. The interiors and exteriors flow from one to the other, offering a large outdoor space and immersing residents in the landscape.

Chaoyang Park Plaza, 2017

Chaoyang Park Plaza in central Beijing (Hufton + Crow)

This giant complex of 10 buildings in central Beijing is a Shan Shui painting that comes to life on an urban scale. The glassy buildings, from low-rise commercial buildings to large offices and condos, are carved and eroded – modern versions of the region’s mountains, streams, rocks and valleys. “Architecture and nature are designed as a whole,” said Ma.

Gardenhouse, 2020

Gardenhouse in Beverly Hills (Brian Cooley)

Gardenhouse, whose opening in April has been postponed to around June, is a condominium complex in Beverly Hills that Ma describes as a “small village on a hill”. Eighteen units rise above a thick wall planted along Wilshire Boulevard, surmounted by pointed roofs. Inside: a wooded and hilly courtyard. Ken Simpson, vice president of Palisades, the developer of the project, said that Ma distilled the essence of Beverly Hills – the single-family homes, its green hills – in one towel sketch after visiting the city with him. “He was silent throughout the tour, but it was fully realized in his mind. He absorbed everything, ”said Simpson.

Yiwu Grand Theater (under construction), 2020

The design of the Yiwu Grand Theater in Yiwu, China (MAD Architects)

Located on the south bank of the Dongyang River, the Yiwu Grand Theater includes a variety of performance spaces and an international conference center. Positioned with the mountains as a background and water as a scene, the complex appears as a Chinese junk, defined by thin, layered glass veils that act as a protective canopy. Its subtle curves also echo the Jiangnan-style eaves of the region’s ancient vernacular.

Conference Center of the Chinese Entrepreneurs Forum (under construction), 2020

Chinese Entrepreneurs Forum Forum Conference Center in Yabuli (MAD Architects)

China Entrepreneur Forum Conference Center (under construction), 2020. (MAD Architects)

Located along the axis of a mountain in Yabuli, China, this tent-like structure has soft, sloping lines, casually reflecting its mountainous backdrop. Organized on four floors, it includes a museum, large and small auditoriums, conference rooms and exhibition spaces. The focal point is a skylight in the center of the roof, allowing natural light to flood the interior.

Quzhou Sports Campus (under construction), 2021

A rendering of the Quzhou Sports Campus in China (MAD Architects)

Quzhou Sports Campus (MAD Architects)

Located in Quzhou, about 250 miles southwest of Shanghai, this massive complex includes a stadium, gymnasium, natatorium, science museum and hotels. It integrates a sports park in undulating natural forms to create a landscape that Ma calls land art “somewhere between Earth and Mars”. Its central stadium resembles a crater, crowned with a translucent “halo”.