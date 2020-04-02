When making a list of the Jets’ greatest needs, it’s easy to forget the flashback. It’s not as glaring from a hole as the offensive line, the cornerback, the edge-rusher or the wide receiver, but the Jets must certainly add to this position and it could come into the project.

Despite much speculation, Le’Veon Bell is going nowhere. He will be back for a second season with the Jets after a disappointing 2019 year. But the Jets need help behind him and must plan for the future.

While Bell will be back in 2020, it seems very unlikely that he will become a Jet in 2021. The Jets could look for his successor as leader in this draft.

In the short term, the Jets need depth behind him. Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery, last year’s backups, are free agents. On the current list, the Jets have Trenton Cannon, Josh Adams and Kenneth Dixon behind Bell.

The question for Joe Douglas will be when to take a step back. With these other more pressing needs, I don’t think he would consider going back earlier than the third round, and it seems more likely to be a priority on the third day (rounds 4-7).

If a ball carrier like Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU falls in the third round, does Douglas jump? The other intriguing options are Cam Akers from Florida State and Zack Moss from Utah.

If he waits until the next round, Darrynton Evans of Appalachian State is an intriguing little school prospect.

Going back is a position the Jets largely ignored in the project. Powell is the last productive back that the Jets have drafted and it was caught in 2011. Even Powell was mainly a complementary back during his time with the Jets. Shonn Greene was the Jets’ last lead, and it was in 2009.

Douglas has so many holes to fill in for the draft that he can choose to sign a veteran to be Bell’s replacement, but he should consider writing his departure in the future.