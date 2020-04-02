A memorandum filed on behalf of 14 accused, including Loughlin and Giannulli, argues that the charges should be dismissed because the location was chosen to “take into account government preferences for location”.

The motion actually says that the alleged plan described in the indictment involves “the displacement of the defendants, resident outside Massachusetts, conspired outside Massachusetts, with an individual from outside Massachusetts to obtain admission at universities outside Massachusetts. have no connection to Massachusetts that could establish a location. ”

In a motion, Loughlin’s lawyers and her husband say they should not be charged with honest service fraud because they did not knowingly participate in a consideration with the University of Southern California. The lawyers said the couple thought they were making a legitimate donation and were unaware that the checks they had written would personally benefit the administrators involved.

The memo also claims notes on the phone from the brain of the scandal, Rick Singer, previously retained by the government, proving that the government “forced Singer to lie when writing his script, recorded calls to his customers long after admitting their children and ordered Singer not to mention on the calls he had previously told customers that their payments would be donations[s]”Who would go to the [university] program [and] not the coach. “

Last week, Loughlin, Giannulli and other defendants also filed a motion to dismiss the charges against them for want of prosecution, according to court documents.

Lawyers: misled the court

The defense argued, as it did previously, that the government mismanaged the evidence, particularly regarding Singer’s recordings with the accused and other notes allegedly taken by Singer during interactions with investigators. They also allege that Singer was pressured by prosecutors during his taped calls with the accused.

Another dismissal claims that the evidence the government obtained from the four wiretaps of Singer’s telephone and email accounts and from the recorded telephone calls in which he voluntarily participated as a government co-operator should be dismissed because the government misled the court to get it.

“The government has distorted or omitted important facts about this evidence and has never even mentioned the possibility of contacting Singer for cooperation,” the note said.

Lawyers Call For Abandonment Of Conspiracy And Other Charges

The 14 accused are charged with money laundering and lawyers argue that these charges should be dropped because, by definition, money laundering should have taken place after the parents wrote checks to Singer’s foundations. Whatever funds are transferred to test supervisors and college administrators after it is not the responsibility of the accused, the lawyers are arguing in another new case.

The 14 defendants also sought to dismiss the charges of conspiracy to defraud the honest goods and services test companies.

The defense team argues that standardized test results are not a traditional form of property, so they cannot fall under the laws of mail and wire fraud.

The government also cannot prove that the test administrator who would have helped the cheating scandal has a fiduciary relationship with the test companies, ACT or College Board, because he was an independent contractor, according to the record.

A group petition filed argues for the dismissal of the technicality of the federal rule because the parents are only bound by their interactions with Rick Singer, and they say they have never conspired together.

If the charges were not to be dropped, several accused have asked to separate their charges from the group indictment because they say their cases are different.

If the judge will not dismiss the charges, the defense team has requested a hearing of witnesses and other pre-trial appearances, according to the documents.

Loughlin, Giannulli and six other parents are scheduled to be tried in October 2020.