The national strategic stock is deploying the latest round of expeditions from its inventory, depleting most of its protective equipment, a source familiar to CNN.

The official said the stock was never intended to serve as the sole source of protective equipment for the entire coronavirus response and that states should get more supplies from the private market.

The official stressed that the stock, which is managed by the Department of Health and Social Services, will never be completely depleted because they always keep a small percentage for the most critical needs.

A certain context: Since the start of the pandemic, officials have sounded the alarm: there would never be enough equipment for a response to 50 states.

President Trump said on Tuesday that the government would keep 10,000 fans to ensure they could deploy quickly if they needed the units in the future.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said that the agency’s planning for the response to the Covid-19 pandemic “recognized that the national strategic stock (SNS) alone could not meet all the requirements in terms of States and tribes. Therefore, as the Vice President said last night, the federal government will use all means available to identify and obtain the medical and other supplies needed to combat the virus. “

An official with the Department of Homeland Security told CNN that the stock is “almost depleted because the numbers are low”.