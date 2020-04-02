Lil Nas X hit the headlines last summer, not only for his huge hit “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, but also for go out like gay.

But just after midnight on April Fool’s Day, the rapper tried to get a quick glimpse of the fans, Tweeter, “I have never been gay. I said to accumulate fuel for the day of April fools. ha got u guys. “

The 20-year-old performer, who won two Grammys in January, then exchanged a few cheerful jokes with rapper Ka5sh, who called Lil Nas X brave for “coming out straight”.

Lil Nas X, who dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for an unprecedented 19 weeks, replied: “It’s difficult but someone has to take a stand and lead the others[sic] straight guys are afraid of being themselves. “

Still, Lil Nas X couldn’t keep a straight face (so to speak) for a long time. Barely 13 minutes after its original message, he said, “Ok I’m gay again”, which prompted the response of gay singer “Bloom” Troye Sivan.

Lil Nas X’s April Fools Day stuffing was more fun than that of K-pop star Jaejoong, who jokingly claimed to have coronavirus in an Instagram post. The deaf joke backfired and Korean pop group member JYJ apologized in less than an hour.

Lil Nas X, who has 4.3 million Twitter followers, will turn 21 on April 9 and also tweeted to celebrate her quarantined birthday.