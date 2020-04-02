The official added that the stock was never intended to serve as the sole source of protective equipment for the entire response to the coronaviruses and said that states should get more supplies from the private market. The official stressed that the stock, which is managed by the Department of Health and Social Services, will never be completely depleted because they always keep a small percentage for the most critical needs.
Since the start of the pandemic, officials have sounded the alarm: there would never be enough equipment for a response to 50 states.
According to a source familiar with the role of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in supplying resources, the agency assesses what is needed and what supplies are available around the world. FEMA has started to charter flights with essential supplies from around the world and to facilitate distribution to hotspots and the private sector.
FEMA said in a statement that the agency’s planning for the response to the Covid-19 pandemic “recognized that the national strategic stock (SNS) alone could not meet all the requirements at the state and national levels. Therefore, as the Vice President said last night, the federal government will use all means available to identify and obtain the medical and other supplies needed to fight the virus. “
An official with the Department of Homeland Security told CNN that the stock is “almost depleted because the numbers are low”.
“When you see that the demand exceeds the supply, then we go to the people (states) who ask for equipment and ask them if they exhaust all their sources,” said the official. “We have to find a balance between places that don’t have them (personal protective equipment) and someone on the point, but not yet there.”
