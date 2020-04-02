The official added that the stock was never intended to serve as the sole source of protective equipment for the entire response to the coronaviruses and said that states should get more supplies from the private market. The official stressed that the stock, which is managed by the Department of Health and Social Services, will never be completely depleted because they always keep a small percentage for the most critical needs.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have sounded the alarm: there would never be enough equipment for a response to 50 states.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the government would keep 10,000 fans to ensure that the government had the capacity to deploy quickly if it needed units in the future.

According to a source familiar with the role of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in supplying resources, the agency assesses what is needed and what supplies are available around the world. FEMA has started to charter flights with essential supplies from around the world and to facilitate distribution to hotspots and the private sector.