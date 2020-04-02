The creator and star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” said he wanted to “talk to the idiots out there” in a video posted on Twitter by the California governor’s office.

“You hurt elderly people like me – well, not me, I have nothing to do with you. I will never see you,” he said. “But you know, others, let’s say other seniors, who might be your loved ones. Who the hell knows.”

California is one of at least 30 states and the District of Columbia that have issued residence orders for its residents. According to a CNN count, more than 262 million people, or about 80% of the American population, have been forced to stay at home. This count includes state, city and county orders.

David did not understand why people do not listen to this advice.