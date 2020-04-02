R. Rex Parris has been mayor of Lancaster since 2008, but he’s diversifying his real estate portfolio elsewhere, paying $ 6.627 million for a coastal home in Laguna Beach, according to real estate records.

That’s about $ 670,000 less than the original asking price of the property, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Perched on a corner lot in Emerald Bay, the two-story house enjoys panoramic ocean views from living areas bordered by windows and a pair of expansive terraces. Inside are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms over 4,852 square feet.

Most of the common areas come in the spacious open floor plan, which has spectacular beamed ceilings and arches on the hardwood floors. It includes a living room with a brick fireplace, a chef’s kitchen with benches, a dining area and a bar with sink.

Lounges and dining rooms fill the main terrace, and the main suite – with fireplace, sitting area and office – accesses the other terrace.

The quarter-acre lot also includes a brick walkway, a landscaped courtyard and a spa. It is located about 800 meters from the beach.

Parris, who also works as a trial lawyer, is serving his fourth term as mayor after his last re-election in 2016.

Harold Noriega of Compass held the list. Maria Wheeler represented the buyer.