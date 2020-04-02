Kroger’s comparable sales jumped about 30% in March as consumers stocked up due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the grocer said he borrowed $ 1 billion to increase his cash reserve while that he was preparing for any fallout from the health crisis.

Shares of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company rose about 5% after the supermarket chain also maintained its forecast for the year, especially when most of its competitors abandoned their estimates in because of the uncertainty associated with the virus.

Kroger, however, said he was conservative about his expectations due to the fluid environment brought on by the epidemic.

“It is too early to speculate on what will emerge as the” new normal “in home food consumption or what the impact will be on sales in future periods,” said Kroger.

The pandemic, which has killed nearly 4,000 people in the United States, has caused panic purchases, with several people rushing into stores to stock up on canned goods and basic necessities.

“After recording strong sales in February, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a significantly larger increase in sales in physical retail stores and digital channels in March,” said general manager Rodney McMullen in a statement.

McMullen said sales in March fell towards the end of the month, but remained higher than normal as customers adjusted to the new food, work and travel restrictions.

The company said it expects first quarter earnings to exceed its previous forecast and that it will stop buying additional shares during the quarter.

Kroger said he also increased hourly wages by $ 2 an hour until April 18. The average hourly wage for Kroger employees is $ 15.

He had preciously announced a unique bonus for his front-line associates, payable on April 3.