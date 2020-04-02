His wife recently announced on her verified Instagram account that the second book, titled “The Wizenard Series: Season One”, has been released.

“Welcome to Dren!” She wrote in the caption of a video showing the cover of the new book. “We hope you’re all ready to make up for the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard series: season one is out now.”

The new book follows the first in the series released last year, “The Wizenard Series: Training Camp”.

Bryant worked with writer Wesley King on his proposed series that follows the West Bottom Badgers, a basketball team in a poverty-stricken neighborhood, who are helped by the expertise and magic of their coach, Professor Wizenard. NBA star spoke to Barnes & Noble last year about the first book. “Sports / fantasy is a mix of two of my passions: sports and storytelling,” said Bryant. “I am a voracious reader and a big fan of Harry Potter. So it was a natural fit for me from this point of view.” He also said that Gianna’s college basketball team had read the original novel and loved it. “Their first reaction was to the overall look of the book. They think it’s beautiful!” Said Bryant. “The look and feel are so different from many other children’s books, so they responded very positively to that. As for the story itself, they appreciated the format, which gives a window to the outlook of the five main characters. “ Bryant’s careers went far beyond the yard and in addition to the book series. He won the best animated short film in 2018 for “Dear Basketball”, which was based on a poem he wrote.

