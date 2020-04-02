Watch CBSN Live



In the Philippines, after some people braved the coronavirus lockdown to protest the food shortage, President Rodrigo Duterte went on the air to say that he would order the military to kill the troublemakers.



Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/shoot-them-dead-philippine-president-duterte-threatens-coronavirus-lockdown-violators/