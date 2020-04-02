“Governments of all countries, personalities around the world urge people to comply with all security requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, save people, and Khabib is the only one to be relieved of all his obligations and must exercise free will and practice flying around the world for the sake of fighting? “

While many major sporting events have been postponed or canceled, White stressed that UFC 249 will go ahead in one form or another.

With New York locked out as city attempts to limit effects of COVID-19, hosting UFC 249 in the United Arab Emirates has been considered, although worldwide travel restrictions also make this idea a reality unlikely.

Although he admitted that his decision would not be to the liking of the fans, Nurmagomedov told the world of mixed martial arts to “take care of yourself and put yourself in my place”.

“I understand everything, and I’m really more angry than you to cancel the fight, probably like everyone else, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control everything,” said Nurmagomedov.

“The biggest countries and the biggest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably.”

Nurmagomedov’s desire to remain in quarantine means that one of the strangest sequences in MMA history continues – the Russian fighter and Ferguson have been booked to fight five times since December 2015, and the fight never ended produced due to injury or illness.

Ferguson went so far as to suggest that Nurmagomedov should be stripped of his title.

“He obviously knew what he could do to save this card,” said Ferguson. Told ESPN. “He didn’t want to take any of those chances. Everyone is taking risks trying to do it. He bailed out, man. It’s pretty hard to explain, but he bailed out, man.”

“The guys who really do it are the doctors and nurses and the people who take care of everyone. If we can do our part to try to make something happen, I agree with that . ”

Meanwhile, a number of other fighters have presented themselves as potential adversaries for Ferguson.

Justin Gaethje has would have been proposed as a potential opponent, while welterweight champion Kamaru Usman voluntary to fight in the main event against Jorge Masvidal in replacement.

CNN contacted the UFC for a response.