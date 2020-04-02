Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion, made it official on Wednesday: he will not fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, as rumored to be due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back home in Russia and unable to leave the country, he also seemed to speak directly to Dana White in a disjointed Instagram article questioning the insistence of the president of the UFC to keep the card alive.

“Staying at home in quarantine and reading people’s reaction to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine”, he wrote. “The governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to comply with all security requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, save people, and Khabib is the only one to be relieved of all his obligations and must exercise free will and practice flying around the world for the sake of fighting? I understand everything and I’m really more upset than you are to cancel the fight, probably like everyone else, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control everything.

“The biggest countries and the biggest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you say? “

The card was originally supposed to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 18, but the virus forced it to be moved. It is not known where this could take place at the moment, although White has made it clear that he still expects to find a place. One thing is certain: it will not involve Nurmagomedov.