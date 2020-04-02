Last month, the East African country released 4,800 prisoners in different parts of the country, according to Anne Amadi, the chief clerk of the judiciary in Kenya.

Many sessions leading to the release of these prisoners have taken place virtually via Skype and Zoom, she said.

“We have given priority to the release of many people from prison, especially young offenders. Those who are in prison for a short time and those who have been there for a long time but have only six months or less to go “she told CNN. .

“Last Friday, we managed to decongest the prison of around 4800 detainees from different parts of the country. All of our 39 high courts released people. Most of them, a good number, via Skype or Zoom,” she said. added. .

Dusk to dawn curfews Kenya currently has 81 cases of coronavirus. The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, on March 27, also declared a curfew from dusk to dawn, limiting travel in the country from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to limit its spread. In the High Court of Mombasa, the Kenyan judge, Eric Ogola delivered 23 judgments in his apartments via Skype on March 30. According to a message posted on Twitter by the Kenyan judiciary, Ogola was on videoconference with suspects at Shimo la Tewa prison. The suspects took turns to appear before the camera, where they listened to his verdict. “Today, the presiding judge of the Mombasa High Court, the Honorable Eric Ogola, has delivered 23 judgments via the Skype conference to inmates at Shimo La Tewa prison,” said the tweet. These measures are being implemented in accordance with a directive from the Kenyan government which has discouraged large gatherings of any shape. Courts in Malindi, southeast Kenya, also held sessions on March 23 via the Skype videoconference session, according to local media. In Taita Taveta, one of the counties in the country, Farah Amin, judge at the High Court of Voi treated 24 cases on Skype and ordered the release of 23 juvenile delinquents from Wundanyi prison. Kenya confirmed its first case of coronavirus 12th of March and since then has suspended all sporting events, outdoor religious meetings and all major events. Amadi says when the first case of the virus was confirmed in the country, the National Council for the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) held a meeting during which workers in the justice system were asked to deal with as urgent cases and to work from home. the NCAJ is a national council which brings together all the actors of the justice sector. “We agreed that we generally have to cut operations and work with minimal staff at each station … We realize that the courts are one of the riskiest places to spread the virus because we deal with so many people and that we have so many files processed there. by so many people, “she said.



