Senator Kelly Loeffler and her husband sold millions in stock from mid-February to mid-March as markets began to collapse due to the coronavirus, new disclosures reveal.

The Georgia Republican, appointed in January, traded heavily as the crisis worsened after a first massive sale last month that sparked allegations of insider trading.

Loeffler attended a January 23 briefing for senators on COVID-19, but denies selling illegally on the basis of non-public information.

According to new documents tabled in the Senate, the couple traded massive amounts of shares at the Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, given the details, reported that the couple had sold $ 18.7 million on the Intercontinental Exchange, led by Loeffler’s husband, Jeff Sprecher.

Other sales include the dumping, in early March, of shares of approximately $ 150,000 at retailers Lululemon and T.J. Maxx and Ross stores. Businesses will be hit hard when local governments order the closure of non-core businesses starting in mid-March.

The couple also sold more than $ 110,000 of shares on Facebook in late February and early March. The social network is a major player in digital advertising.

Meanwhile, the couple bought up to $ 400,000 in stock at DuPont de Nemours in late February and early March, according to the disclosure forms. DuPont does personal protective equipment required. the Journal-Constitution specified the purchase was $ 206,774.

Loeffler and three other senators were criticized last month for large stock sales before the full extent of the crisis became clear to the public. Senators James Inhofe (R-Okla.) And Dianne Feinstein (D-California) defended themselves by saying they did not attend the January 23 private briefing for senators.

Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Said he had made transactions based on public information, despite classified information.

But Loeffler stood out in self-defense.

“There is no corruption. It’s called transparency, “Loeffler confidently told The Post last month.

She wrote on Twitter last month, “This is a ridiculous and baseless attack. I don’t make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by several third-party advisers without my or my husband’s knowledge. “

Loeffler sold up to $ 3.1 million worth of shares as of January 24 – the day she attended the private briefing – and bought shares of technology firm Oracle, according to initial revelations last month. and Citrix, which provides telework software.