Kim, who is a singer in the boy band JYJ, told his Instagram followers on Wednesday that he had been hospitalized after catching the virus, writing: “I am infected with the Covid-19 virus.”

In an article now deleted, the pop star said he had ignored government warnings.

April Fool is celebrated on April 1 of each year and is traditionally a day when people prank each other.

Many of the star’s 1.9 million followers expressed outrage at the remarks, with a social media user writing: “A joke on the coronavirus is not funny but childish and foolish.”

The singer then apologized for his message, admitting that his judgment “was not fair”. However, Kim’s actions sparked anger – a petition calling for the singer to be punished was posted on the president’s office website and was signed by more than 13,000 people at 5:20 p.m. local time. [4:20am ET] Thursday. In a report posted on Instagram , the star said he was trying to raise public awareness of the virus, which has killed at least 169 people in South Korea and made nearly 10,000 sick. “First of all, I sincerely apologize to those who have been damaged and those whose administrative work has been hindered due to a message I wrote on social media and from Covid-19”, Kim wrote. The singer added that “he wanted to transmit the dangers of this moment to people who do not listen while there are small and large warnings on various information media and on the Internet”. Questioned by a journalist Thursday on Kim’s sanction for the post, Yoon Tae-ho, director general of public health policy at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, said: “Currently, cases of false information to an epidemiological investigator or medical personnel during the epidemiological investigation or treatment may be punished in accordance with the law on the prevention of infectious diseases. “ But he said that Kim’s case did not fall under these conditions. “If there are other parties to punish, (we) will have to see, but it is difficult to punish under the Infectious Disease Prevention Law,” Yoon added at the press conference.



