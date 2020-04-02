It turns out that April Fools’ Day and a deadly pandemic don’t mix.

But that didn’t stop K-pop singer Jaejoong from trapping millions of fans with a muffled coronavirus prank.

Jaejoong of the JYJ group said on Instagram on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and apologized “to those who could have been infected because of me”.

“It was because I lived carelessly, ignoring all the warnings provided by the government and those around me,” he wrote, according to a translation from New york times.

The shocking announcement sparked concern and sympathy on social media – and a bit of skepticism from a few who remembered the day.

jaejoong tested positive for the corona virus and is now hospitalized. he apologized for his carelessness and is sorry for those who could be infected because of him 😭 pic.twitter.com/WDOYyhUpek – Saleha (@ KIMJUNC0TT0NS) April 1, 2020

It turned out that the skeptics were right, and Jaejoong, 34, became clear shortly after with an edited legend about his actions and explaining his thought process.

“This prank was too much to be seen as just a joke of the April Fool, but many people expressed concern for me during this short period,” he said, translated by the NYT. (Another interpretation widely posted on Twitter reads: “I know that an April joke” joke “like this is very much in the works. But in a very short time, many people have sent their concerns for me.”)

The artist then said that the joke was intended to raise awareness of the public health crisis, before adding that he “would accept all the sanctions I would get for this post”.

After hours of scrutiny and outrage from supporters who felt betrayed, Jaejoong then deactivated his account. The faux pas now only exists in viral screenshots that many on the Internet call “tasteless”, “twisted” and “tragic”.

“The fact that he knowingly woke up, sat down to trace and fabricate this insensitive twisted version of what he calls a” prank / joke “is the epitome of idiocy,” wrote a Twitter user. , adding the trendy hashtag #jaejoongisoverparty.

#jaejoongisoverparty idc what are his excuses, maybe he was kindhearted and passed it the wrong way (accent on the wrong one), but the fact that he woke up knowingly, sat down conspiring and conceived this insensitive twisted version of what he calls a “prank / joke” is the epitome of idiocy – 🌙☀️ (@jimblesgotjams) April 1, 2020

Unlike Jaejoong, several other celebrities have contracted the virus and continue to keep their many subscribers up to date on their health and their experiences on social networks.

Dozens, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim and Andy Cohen, have now released their diagnosis and reported a wide range of symptoms – or lack thereof.

Some, including the prolific playwright Terrence McNally, have died from complications from COVID-19, as have thousands of others around the world.

According to the Twitter translation above, Jaejoong also wrote in his modified caption that “close friend and other acquaintances” came down with respiratory illness, adding, “This is not an issue that is far from we.”