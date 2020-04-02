JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon is back at work after recovering from emergency heart surgery in early March.

“I’m recovering well and getting stronger every day,” the bank’s CEO wrote in a Thursday morning memo to my colleagues, “and I’m happy to be back at work this week – even if I’m working remotely like so many of you. “

When Dimon, 64, went under the knife on March 5, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was over 26,000 points and the US economy was just starting to take into account the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow Jones opened at 20,819.46 points on Thursday after jobless claims set an unprecedented and disturbing 6.6 million.

Many on Wall Street lamented Dimon’s absence as the COVID-19 crisis took hold, citing his voice as the longest-serving financial CEO and veteran of the 2008 crisis as a potentially useful tool to calm markets and communicate with decision makers.

Dimon’s note seems to hint at the role he will play in this pandemic-related economic collapse, working 45 blocks north of his Park Avenue corner office in his lavish Park Avenue co-op.

“Countries and citizens of the global community will emerge from this unprecedented situation,” said Dimon in the note. “As always, JPMorgan Chase will play its vital role in helping the world recover. Our extraordinary abilities prepare us for difficult times like this – we will rise to the challenge. “

Dimon also thanked the JPMorgan co-chairs, Gordon Smith and Daniel Pinto, for taking the helm of the bank during its recovery.