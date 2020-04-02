Prior to the NFL 2020 draft, The Post breaks down the draft class by position into a series of 11 games. Tomorrow: wide receivers.

Let’s put that aside pretty quickly. Jonathan Taylor is not Saquon Barkley.

Taylor will not be the No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, like Barkley in 2018. Taylor will not be described as “touched by the hand of God,” as Barkley was by Giants general manager Dave. Gettleman. And Taylor, in this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, did not present a breathtaking screen as it appeared on the last page of The Post, like Barkley two years ago, when he was dubbed “SuperQuon” and shown with an “S” “On his chest and a red Superman cape flowing in the wind.

Not being Saquon Barkley isn’t a big deal, especially when it comes to halfbacks preparing for the draft and embarking on a career in the NFL. Taylor, raised in Salem, NJ, did so many wonderful things for the Wisconsin Badgers and was so impressive in his on and off the field last month in Indianapolis that he will likely be the first to back off , a big prototype, powerful and fast back. Not Barkley, but in the Barkley mold.

Taylor in three years at Madison did more than Barkley in three years at Penn State State College. Taylor in 41 games rushed for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns. Barkley in 38 games rushed for 3,843 yards and 43 touchdowns. Barkley was the much more prolific pass-catcher, with 102 receptions (versus 42 for Taylor).

Taylor’s three years have been exceptionally sensational. He set university football records for most of the rushed fields after his first year, second year and junior seasons. Taylor broke Herschel Walker’s record (5,596 yards) for most rushing yards in the first three years of a college career. Taylor finished in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy by voting for three consecutive years. Taylor holds the record with 12 200-yard rushing games.

Barry Sanders in his first two years at Oklahoma State totaled only 928 yards before breaking out for 2,628 yards as a junior. Taylor had 4,171 yards rushing in her first two college seasons.

“Anytime you get mentioned with these guys, it’s a blessing,” said Taylor. “I think the most important thing is that you didn’t do it alone. I had great teammates, great leaders around me to push myself to the limit, to push myself at this moment. So I think the most important thing is to realize and understand that I didn’t do it alone. “

Like Barkley, Taylor is humble and team-oriented, but also confident in his abilities and his place in the hierarchy of the ball carrier. Barkley was considered the best draft player of 2018. Taylor is not very well regarded, but he thinks he should hear his name on the board first at his post.

“Really, I think it’s my consistency,” said Taylor. “I mean, if you look at the next level, what separates the big rear from the elite back is really that they play at the elite level day after day every Sunday. I think it’s one of the biggest things that separates me, it’s my ability to be consistent from year to year. “

Barkley on the combine two years ago presented a show, performing 4.41 in the 40 yard dash, reaching 41 inches in the vertical jump, 4.24 in the 20 yard mix and the bench in pressing 225 pounds 29 times. Taylor this year actually ran faster than Barkley, with a time of 4.39 in 40 and a tie for Barkley with 4.24 in 20 yards. Taylor was unable to approach Barkley in the vertical jump (36) and bench press (17).

Given that Barkley weighed 233 pounds at the 2019 combine and Taylor weighed 226 pounds last month, the speed and agility of both players was astounding.

Taylor averaged 6.7 yards per college rushing run behind what is a Badgers road-leveling offensive line annually. In contrast, Barkley averaged 5.7 yards per carry at Penn State. The fact that Taylor was such a workaholic (926 mind-boggling rush attempts in three years) compared to Barkley (671 in three years) is impressive, but this workload can be considered negative for a 21-year-old entering in the league.

Barkley’s unique ability to travel roads and to inhale the ball in the passing game sets it apart. The Badgers didn’t include Taylor in the pass game until his junior year.

One big difference: Barkley had four fumbles (three lost) in college. Taylor managed 18 fumbles (15 lost).

Taylor should get caught late in the first round of the project, maybe even sooner. Then, it’s the conquest of the NFL, in the footsteps of Saquon Barkley.