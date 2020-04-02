Celebrities like Dax Shepard and Jared Leto claim to play Joe Exotic from “Tiger King” in a biopic based on Netflix docuseries. Online bettors, with sports to bet, put their money on Kevin Bacon in the titular role.

But now Joe himself has offered an opinion on who should play the role.

“He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play it,” said “Tiger King” directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. the Hollywood Reporter.

Only, “he doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade – he refers to him as” Joe Dirt “.”

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, 57, is currently serving 22 years in prison (convicted in 2019) for animal abuse and murder for conspiracy to kill Carole Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue – which is the subject of a column in the smash hitting the Netflix docuseries.

He is currently in isolation of coronaviruses in prison (apparently just as a precaution) so he hasn’t seen “Tiger King” yet, according to her fourth husband Dillon Passage.

While Brad Pitt seems like a vanity choice, Pitt, 56, is the right age now. And between his cool guy roles, he’s always displayed exotic-level chops in movies like “Burn after Reading” and “Twelve Monkeys”. He could also play because earlier this year he says to Variety, “I’m a little obsessed with comedy right now.”

David Spade, 55 (who did “Joe Dirt” in 2001) is also the right age, and in his talk show “Lights Out with David Spade”, he even interviewed several “King King” players, including zoo workers John Reinke and Kelci “Saff” Saffery.

No big screen biopics based on “Tiger King” have been announced. A scripted series arrives, but Kate McKinnon is the only actor attached so far, playing Baskin.