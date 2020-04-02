Joe Douglas did not write Sam Darnold. He inherited from Darnold. And Darnold was an important reason – beyond the six-year and over $ 18 million contract – why Christopher Johnson managed to attract his highly respected GM 10 months ago to replace Mike Maccagnan.

Darnold is fortunate that Douglas is a former offensive lineman in Richmond and an intelligent and tough follower of former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome.

Maccagnan wrote Darnold, but was negligent in providing him with the police and bodyguards essential to his development and success.

“When I first met his parents in the first preseason game,” said Douglas during a conference call from his remote bunker, “I promised I would do everything. who was in my power to take care of Sam, with protection and playmakers. ” . “

Keep your promise to your young franchise quarterback, Joe.

Your team will go like Sam Darnold.

“It’s our goal, to do everything we can to help Sam succeed,” said Douglas, “and the one thing we didn’t want, we just didn’t want a situation where Sam was just going to be under the all-time fire with protection issues. “

Darnold doesn’t have a true No. 1 wide receiver, even after Douglas acted quickly to sign Breshad Perriman to replace Robby Anderson. With the 11th choice in the repechage, Douglas will have to weigh the value of the offensive tackle of high character available for his new improved culture against the receiver classified first or second. The good news is this: it’s a class of wide and deep receivers, and Douglas has four of the top 80 choices.

And if Sam is under fire, he won’t have enough time to throw at his wide, tight-end receivers and running backs, right Joe? The Jets awarded 52 bags last season.

“I think there is a real shortage of quality offensive liners in the National Football League,” said Douglas, “and so we will do our best to get as many as possible because you cannot never have too much. “

Douglas signed a wave of profitable free agents, highlighted by the Connor McGovern center and attacks George Fant. Guards Greg Van Roten and Alex Lewis can play. Center Ryan Kalil was a whiff of Hail Mary, but Joe knows the offensive linemen. And Joe knows the Jets’ offensive line ranked 31st in terms of race blockage and 30th in pass protection, according to Football Outsiders.

“So we’re going to try to keep it simple with smart, strong and versatile guys,” said Douglas. “We will continue to tackle this, we will continue to address game manufacturers in the future.”

Andrew Berry, GM of Rookie Browns, landed right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency for Baker Mayfield, and Berry is expected to draft one of the Core Four tackles as a bookends in the NFL draft. The Chargers, who could draft a quarterback with the sixth draft pick to supplant Tyrod Taylor, traded Russell Okung, a 32-year-old left forward, for 28-year-old Trai Turner, and signed right forward Bryan Bulaga under free contract.

The Bills strengthened their offensive line for Josh Allen a year ago. The Cardinals have re-signed left forward D. J. Humphries and are expected to make a tackle with eighth pick for Kyler Murray after stealing DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans. Dave Gettleman will try to protect Daniel Jones again.

Douglas was the vice-president of player personnel the night the Eagles traded from # 25 to April 22 for Andre Dillard – considered by many to be the best tackle in the draft but struggled as a rookie. Maybe Douglas made a promise to Carson Wentz’s parents.

“The quarterback is one of the most important jobs in all professional sports,” said Douglas afterwards, “and protecting the quarterback is one of the top priorities, and I think we we have guys who are going to be able to compete and do it. “

Remember what Douglas said a few days after being hired by the Jets:

“Building around a young quarterback, there was a sense of urgency in Philadelphia, knowing that we had a young quarterback and we want to put the pieces around it. And I think there will be the same emergency everywhere, but especially here with a young quarterback like Sam. “

Keep your promise, Joe.