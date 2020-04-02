“Harry Potter at Home” brings together a number of resources related to the international franchise, including free access to the audio book version of the first installment in the series.
“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” has been added to Audible’s free book library as part of its partnership with the platform, making it immediately available in multiple languages for free and without requiring a subscription to the service. audio books owned by Amazon.
Other features of the hub include articles, puzzles, and videos made available by the publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic.
“Parents, teachers and caregivers who work to keep children entertained and interested while we are locked out might need a little magic,” said Rowling when announcing the launch.
“For more than twenty years now, Hogwarts has been an escape for everyone – for readers and fans, young and old,” added the website organizers in an article introducing the platform.
“During the strange moments we are in now, we want to welcome you to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly retreat for you, your family and those in your care.”
The coronavirus pandemic has closed schools and workplaces and confined hundreds of millions of people around the world to their homes, which has resulted in increased internet use and increased interest in a number of online tools.
