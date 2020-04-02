The market seems to have won.

Jadeveon Clowney, arguably the best remaining free agent in the NFL, has cut his contract demands from $ 20 million a year to $ 17 million, according to ESPN.

His former team, the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans are two of the interested parties.

But others might also get involved, now that the price of the Pro Bowler three times has been lowered.

Paul Schwartz of the Post recently reported that the Giants, thin at the rusher with Markus Golden still free, might be interested at the right price.

And when interviewed Wednesday about Clowney, 27, Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters: “We will do our due diligence on everyone.”

Like the Giants, the Jets could use an edge rusher capable of conducting their passing race.

Whichever team wins it, it will get an impact player.

Although Clowney had only three sacks last year in 13 regular season games, he made the difference for the Seahawks up front, scoring two defensive touchdowns and adding 1.5 sacks in two playoff games. He also suffered from a basic muscle injury he suffered during week 10 and went through the pain.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson has been in touch with Clowney’s agents, making Tennessee a viable option.

“There is a lot of work to be done throughout the year of the league. We are working with a few guys at the end of the free agency, “said Robinson. “I would say we are still working on it and looking for guys who are always available. I do not know that we are finished, but I do not know that there will be a multitude of movements here. We’ve touched base at Clowney’s representation, and we’re sort of seeing and navigating where it could be. “