An Italian nurse who claimed that her doctor girlfriend had given her the coronavirus strangled her with rage, according to a report.

Antonio De Pace, 28, called the police on Tuesday and confessed that he had killed his partner, Lorena Quaranta, because of the infection, The sun and local media reported.

Police arrived at their apartment and found Quaranta, 27, dead and De Pace on the floor, wrists cut.

“I killed her because she gave me a coronavirus,” De Pace told investigators after he was detained.

According to Italian news agency Adnkronos, prosecutors discovered that De Pace and Quaranta had tested negative for the virus and called De Pace’s claims “nonsense”.

The couple worked together in a Sicilian hospital to fight the pandemic in one of the most affected countries, where more than 13,000 people died from COVID-19.

De Pace was rushed to the hospital where they worked, colleagues who managed to cure and save his life, according to The Sun.

In the days before her death, Quaranta had been active on her Facebook page, commenting on the challenges faced by medical personnel in Italy.

“Today more than ever, we must demonstrate responsibility and love for life. You have to show respect for yourself, your families and the country, ”she wrote.

“You must think and remember those who dedicate their lives daily to caring for the sick.”