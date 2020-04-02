UPDATE: The owner of the gas station apologized after a negative meeting between an employee and an Asian customer. CLICK HERE to read the update.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Stories about blaming Asians in the midst of the coronavirus crisis are reported across the country.

And now, right in the center of Indiana, a man says that a trip to the gas station gave him much more than he expected.

He said he only wanted gas and a cup of coffee when he stopped at a Marathon service station on Burton Lane in Martinsville. But he said that when he got inside, the clerk immediately started yelling at him, asking if he was Chinese and told him to leave.

The sign on the door of this service station reads: “Coronavirus prevention: do not enter if you have a fever or if you feel unwell”.

It doesn’t say anything about being Asian.

“I have never experienced anything like this,” said David, who asked that we only use his first name.

He said that being Asian was the reason he was not allowed to enter the store on Friday after filling up with gas in his car.

“He kept asking where I was from and yelling at me. And then I told him that I am of Korean descent but that I was born in Louisville, Kentucky,” said David. “And I didn’t haven’t traveled outside the country in many years. And he just left. “

David is a doctor and works with some of the people most vulnerable to the coronavirus: he treats cancer patients. He often stops at this gas station while traveling in and out of Indianapolis. But he won’t come back now.

“He was very angry and told me to go out. I was not allowed to buy anything. I am not allowed to use the restroom there. ‘Never come back. Never come back “in a very violent and hateful way,” he said.

When News 8 stopped to ask questions, we got no response, at least not from the people who work there. Instead, they called the police.

“What I was told was that no Chinese person was allowed in the store, and it was directly linked to the spread of the coronavirus,” said the head of the Martinsville police, Kurt Sprivey.

The police chief said that the ministry had been informed of the situation last week and that the company had been informed that this type of discrimination was inappropriate. This appears to be the case of an employee who has probably crossed the line.

The Morgan County attorney said that while there are no hate crime laws in Indiana, a person who commits a crime like battery bullying, mischief or vandalism who is determined to be motivated by prejudice or prejudice could face more severe sanctions.

“Another part of me is hurt and angry and saddened that people can actually behave this way with another,” said David.

The Morgan County prosecutor said the incident was unacceptable, and if you encounter something like this, contact the authorities.